FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.93. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to slightly down yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $246.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 12-month low of $234.82 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.59 by ($0.08). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.48.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

