FDM Group (LON:FDM) Posts Earnings Results

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FDM Group had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 42.26%.

FDM Group Trading Down 1.8 %

FDM opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.27) on Thursday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.14). The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.25. The stock has a market cap of £274.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.05%.

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 212 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £498.20 ($648.11). Also, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 338 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £997.10 ($1,297.13). Insiders bought a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $199,255 over the last three months. 17.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

