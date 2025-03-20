F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Releases Earnings Results

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 95.33%.

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

LON FCIT traded up GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,106.58 ($14.40). 620,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. F&C Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 957.88 ($12.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.65). The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,156.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.92.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.78) per share, for a total transaction of £988.32 ($1,285.70). Insiders acquired a total of 103 shares of company stock worth $117,336 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

