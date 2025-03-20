F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:FCIT traded up GBX 2.58 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,106.58 ($14.40). The stock had a trading volume of 620,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,015. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 957.88 ($12.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.65). The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.92.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

About F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 87 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.78) per share, for a total transaction of £988.32 ($1,285.70). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 103 shares of company stock worth $117,336. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

