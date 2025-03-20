Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

