Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

LOPE opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

