Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 314.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1,467.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

