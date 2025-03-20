Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 1,870.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $732.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

