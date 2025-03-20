Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Nordson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $208.57 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

