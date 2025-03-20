Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 468 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 634,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,650,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.45%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.