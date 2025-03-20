Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 1,493.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVES opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $566.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.69. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.