Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,874.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,838.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,984.52. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.