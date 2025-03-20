FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $438.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.