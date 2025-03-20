FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $16.80-17.40 EPS.
FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %
FDS stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.71. 87,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.45 and its 200-day moving average is $464.35. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.
FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FactSet Research Systems
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.