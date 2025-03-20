FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $16.80-17.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

FDS stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.71. 87,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.45 and its 200-day moving average is $464.35. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

