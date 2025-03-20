Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $172.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.26. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

