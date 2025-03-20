Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,248,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEC stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $101.85.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

