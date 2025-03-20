Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,248,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
VTEC stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $101.85.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.