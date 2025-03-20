EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in F5 by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in F5 by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $270.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.29. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

