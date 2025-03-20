EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

