EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EQT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,093,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,878,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in EQT by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,741 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

