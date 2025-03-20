EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 115.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after acquiring an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,665,000 after acquiring an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 909.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,815,000 after acquiring an additional 189,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 462,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after acquiring an additional 174,546 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $171.02 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.56.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

