EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $216.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.68. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

