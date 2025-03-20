Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 30817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Europa Metals Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.93.
Europa Metals Company Profile
Operating in Spain our primary asset is the Toral lead zinc and silver project located in the Province of Leon, with an indicated resource estimate of approximately 3.8Mt @ 8.3% Zn Equivalent (including Pb credits) and 30g/t Ag.
Europa is providing the mining industry with one of the most important opportunities to create a fully transparent and ethical source for commodities.
