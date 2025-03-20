Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Releases Earnings Results

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 150 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £152.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.39. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.48).

In other news, insider Alison Littley bought 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,615.80 ($3,402.89). Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

