Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETON shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

