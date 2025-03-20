ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.40.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
