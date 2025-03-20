Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.64 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.55.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.