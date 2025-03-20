Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

