Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 156,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 22,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

