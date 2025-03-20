Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.82% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

