Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.47.

Equifax Stock Up 2.7 %

EFX opened at $242.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $213.02 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

