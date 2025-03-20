Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $130.48 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

