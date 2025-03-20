Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Realty Income stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

