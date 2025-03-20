Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

