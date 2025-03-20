Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ennis worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 8,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Ennis by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

EBF opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $552.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

