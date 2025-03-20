Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Up 20.4% in February

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 905,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $1,312,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
