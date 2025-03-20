Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.83. 1,878,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,486,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.