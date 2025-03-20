Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 193,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

