Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Sells 816 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $92.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

