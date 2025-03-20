Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12,276.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

