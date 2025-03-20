Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys 704 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,650,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 235,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 231,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

