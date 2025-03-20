Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 627,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,425. The company has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

