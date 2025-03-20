Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 151,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

EIX opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

