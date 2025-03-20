Eastman Kodak Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,899 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 5,520 put options.

KODK stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

