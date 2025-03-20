Eastman Kodak Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,899 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 5,520 put options.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
KODK stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Kodak
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.