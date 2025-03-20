Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,181. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,427,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

