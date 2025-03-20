Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $48.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DYN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DYN opened at $12.40 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760 in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

