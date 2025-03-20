Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 27.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 888,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,424. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

