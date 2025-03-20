Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 225,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $3,226,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,023,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,996,072.24. This trade represents a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 3,524,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Asana by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
