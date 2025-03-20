DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 614,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 21,380.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $138.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.