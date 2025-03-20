Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Director Jane Gavan Sells 8,355 Shares

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.84, for a total transaction of C$165,763.20.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of DRM opened at C$20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 1-year low of C$17.51 and a 1-year high of C$33.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.25.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.10%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

