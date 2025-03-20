Dover (NYSE:DOV) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Trading Up 0.8 %

Dover stock opened at $182.27 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1 year low of $168.20 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average is $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

